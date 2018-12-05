By Trend

Azerbaijan is interested in increasing non-oil exports, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said.

The minister noted that the changes made to the budget this year actually reduced the expected tax revenues from the non-oil sector.

He recalled that the head of state gave instructions in this regard, the relevant structures, in particular the ministries of economy and agriculture, carry out targeted measures.

"In addition, the state applies a special mechanism - the incentive mechanism, that is, we encourage exports," Sharifov added.

Speaking about the brand "Made in Azerbaijan", the Minister of Finance said that the state is taking the necessary measures to participate in international exhibitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz