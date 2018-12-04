By Trend

Azerbaijan is working to improve the potential in ICT sector and create a transit and regional information highway, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said.

Guluzade made the remarks at the opening ceremony of Bakutel 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies Exhibition and Conference, in Baku on Dec. 4.

“The ICT sector will be further developed as a result of the establishment of the Innovation Agency in the country,” he said.

"The work has been recently carried out to implement advanced technologies in the field of telecommunication and increase the level of the rendered services," Guluzade added.

He also stressed the work being carried out to increase the level of postal and telecommunication services rendered in the country, including the opening of new Shebeke centers.

"Along with rendering traditional postal services, the postal operator also renders financial and banking services,” he added. “Moreover, the Azerbaijani postal operator renders transit services in e-commerce. The widespread use of ICT makes it necessary to keep information securely and for these purposes a big regional DATA center meeting Tier3 standards was created in the country.”

Guluzade also emphasized the importance of Bakutel exhibition.

He said that the exhibition has become a traditional venue for ICT representatives.

