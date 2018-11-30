The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) headquartered in London has become an official partner of the 1st Baku Forum of PR Specialists of Turkic-speaking Countries to be held on January 26, 2018.

In its letter of endorsement IPRA expresses confidence in Forum’s significance in establishment of relationship between public relations specialists of the Turkic-speaking countries and application of new methods in the PR sphere.

The IPRA President is expected to participate and deliver a speech at the Forum as an honored guest. It is worth to mention that the main goal of the Forum is bringing together public relations specialists of the Turkic-speaking countries, expansion of mutual cooperation in the field of PR in those countries, and introducing new trends and ideas in the PR practice to ensure its development within the Turkic geography.

The participation of PR professionals from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan as well as specialists working in local companies has been confirmed to date. Although ticket sale to start next week, tickets have already been ordered from several companies and organizations as well as individuals.

