People's Artist Sarkhan Sarkhan to give concert in Baku

17 June 2024 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Opera Studio at the Baku Music Academy invites you to enjoy a concert of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Sarkhan Sarkhan on June 18, Azernews reports.

The concert program "Birthday with Friends"will feature the best compositions of the artist over more than 50 years of creative activity.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in the city and online:

https://iticket.az/ru/events/concerts/sarkhan-sarkhan-birthday-around-friends/112621.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

