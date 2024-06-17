Ganja Philharmonic thrills music lovers with concert program "With Love from Mexico" [PHOTOS]

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has thrilled the music lovers with a concert program "With Love from Mexico", Azernews reports.

The Mexican Ambassador Maria Victoria Romero Caballero performed at the concert, organized by the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan with the support of the Ganja State Philharmonic.

The diplomat emphasized that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Mexico have an ancient history, strong traditions of statehood, and the concert is another cultural bridge between the countries.

Maria Victoria Romero Caballero expressed her gratitude to the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, noting that such projects play an important role in the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Mexico. Mexican tenor Luis Itzcoatl and pianist Mauricio Duran presented an interesting concert program.

The concert featured samples of national vocal music of Mexico and works by young composers. At the end of the concert, the musicians performed the composition "Azerbaijan" of legendary singer Muslim Magomayev. The performances of the musicians were met with thunderous applause.

