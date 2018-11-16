By Trend

Azerbaijan is a reliable and serious partner for European countries, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said.

He made the remarks Nov. 15 at a business meeting on the topic “Railways and digitalization. How artificial intelligence and big data will change the railway industry” held with the organizational support of the Austrian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (ATAZ), Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Austrian Federal Railways (OBB) Andreas Mattha, Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Christoph Matznetter, members of the ATAZ, businessmen and representatives of the press.

Matznetter touched upon similar features between Azerbaijan and Austria and noted that both countries are important for the region. He said that the routes passing through Azerbaijan are important in the overland connection of the Chinese market with Europe, as well as in the implementation of cargo transportation in both directions.

Gurbanov spoke about the work done in Azerbaijan on the further development of the railway transport system, which is one of the priority areas of the non-oil sector. It was noted that the wide use of the capabilities of modern information and communication technologies in order to increase the safety of transportation and increase the competitiveness of transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan is one of the main priorities.

He also spoke about the role that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the North-West, the North-South and the South-West transport corridors can play in cargo transportation to Europe.

