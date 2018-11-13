By Trend

The State Property Committee of Azerbaijan will hold a regular auction on December 11, the committee said in a statement.

A total of 83 state-owned facilities will be put up for auction, of which 35 are small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 21 are non-residential areas, 7 are vehicles, and 20 are joint-stock companies.

The small state-owned enterprises and facilities that may attract investors' interest are situated in Gazakh, Imishli, Sheki and other regions of Azerbaijan. The total usable area of ​​these state property items ranges from 12 square meters to 11,000 square meters.

The state property with the largest total usable area is on Ataturk Avenue in Balakan city. This complex has been put up for auction along with the land plot with a total area of ​​37,602 square meters. The starting price of this facility is 715,000 manats.

The citizens wishing to start a business with a minimum budget can opt for non-residential premises. Thus, the total usable area of ​​state property items in this category ranges from 5.8 square meters to 287.9 ​​square meters.

Of the non-residential premises put up for privatization, 12 are in Baku, 4 - in Sumgayit, and the rest - in Ganja, Agsu and Dashkesan. The total useful area of ​​the non-residential premises on Eyvazov Street in the Garachukhur settlement of the Surakhani district of Baku city is 147 square meters.

The auction also features Kia, Daewoo, Mercedes and Mitsubishi cars, manufactured in 2005-2008.



