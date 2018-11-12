By Trend

Prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 12, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 24.191 manats to 2,055.9035 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 12 compared to the price on Nov. 8.

The price of silver decreased by 0.59 manats to 24.1205 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 28.611 manats to 1,453.84 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 22.9075 manats to 1,903.8725 manats in the country.

Precious metals Nov. 12, 2018 Nov. 8, 2018 Gold XAU 2,055.9035 2,080.0945 Silver XAG 24.1205 24.7105 Platinum XPT 1,453.84 1,482.451 Palladium XPD 1,903.8725 1,926.78

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 12)

