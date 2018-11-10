By Trend

An Azerbaijani delegation, led by the minister of economy, the co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, Shahin Mustafayev, met with President of the Chinese Greenland Group Zhang Yuliang, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

A presentation of Greenland Group's activities was held during the meeting, and the company's activities that cover real estate, construction, international trade, finance, hotels, supermarkets, etc. were noted.

The parties held discussions on cooperation in hotel business, tourism, clinic management and sale of Azerbaijani products in the company's network of supermarkets, G-super.

It was also noted that the Chinese company can participate in investment projects implemented in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) signed a memorandum of understanding on development of trade and economic cooperation with the international trading company Greenland Zhongxuan and a contract with another Chinese company Shanghai Jizhi Investment Management for renting an exhibition pavilion in the trade center Greenland Global.

The meeting also saw memorandums of intent signed between Azersun Holding and Greenland Zhongxuan on exporting products to China worth $2 million and between the Azerbaijani company Sharg Ulduzu and Greenland Zhongxuan worth $1 million.

The meeting was attended by the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfeddin Talibov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Rauf Valiyev, Deputy Head of the Food Safety Agency Rufat Rustamzade, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Food Products Procurement and Supply OJSC Elshan Asadov, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli, Acting President of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in China Teymur Nadiroglu.

Then, the Azerbaijani delegation took part in the opening of the Azerbaijani pavilion in the G-hub shopping center of the Greenland Group.

Various Azerbaijani products - alcoholic beverages, food products - under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand will be sold there.

Sales of Azerbaijani products started in the Chinese supermarkets network of DIG on Nov. 7.

On the same day, the Azerbaijani delegation took part in the Global Trade and International Logistics Forum in Shanghai, which ended with presentations and discussions.