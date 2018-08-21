By Trend

The prices for precious metals have increased in Azerbaijan August 21, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 15.2915 manats to 2031.3725 manats per ounce in the country on August 21, compared to the price on August 20.

The price of silver increased by 0.0582 manats to 25.1762 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.8695 manats to 1359.66 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 5.678 manats to 1555.7635 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 21, 2018 August 20, 2018 Gold XAU 2031,3725 2016,081 Silver XAG 25,1762 25,118 Platinium XPT 1359,66 1343,7905 Palladium XPD 1555,7635 1550,0855

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

