By Trend

The efforts for diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy will open more opportunities for Romanian companies, Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu said in an interview with Trend.

"I think that our economic cooperation has a lot of room to grow. Romania has a diverse economy, with a strong manufacturing base and a competitive service sector. At the same time, the economic growth is accelerating in Azerbaijan. Moreover, the efforts for the diversification of the Azerbaijani economy would provide not only a solid engine for sustainable growth, but also more opportunities for foreign companies, Romanian ones included," said the envoy.

As for the current status of the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania, Iancu said that the statistics show a good dynamic: the bilateral trade has grown without interruption over the past years.He noted that 2017 was a record-breaking year, with two-way trade reaching almost $400 million. "This makes Azerbaijan, by far, our biggest trade partner in the South Caucasus Region."

"We should take advantage of these factors and help our business circles discover this untapped potential. I am sure that the next meeting of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission, which shall take place in Bucharest, will provide new impetus to our bilateral cooperation in the field of trade and various economic areas," added Iancu.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz