The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan and the Food Safety Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Memorandum implies the exchange of information between the two structures based on the results of examinations of exported and imported products, as well as the exchange of experience. In addition, both structures commit to conduct joint seminars on food safety.

The Memorandum was signed by Chairman of State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev and Head of the Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli.

Establishment of Food Safety Agency, as one of the multiple steps for effective implementation of measures set by the Strategic Road Map, will play significant role in adapting the food safety system of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the requirements of international standards.

The Food Safety Agency was established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on additional measures to improve the food safety system in the country from February 10, 2017.

In accordance with the decree, the Food Safety Agency will help ensure the regulatory regulation of food safety (development and approval of sanitary norms and rules, as well as hygienic standards), and will carry out risk analysis, carry out work on hygiene certification, exported to foreign countries, to exercise state control in the field of protecting the rights of consumers of food and ex stages of production on the basis of food production “from field to table” in accordance with the level of risk products.

Earlier, during the interview with Azernews, the Agency reported that it is planned to establish the Food Safety Institute under the Food Safety Agency.

The institute will be engaged in scientific-practical researches in the field of food safety, risk assessment based on scientific principles, preparation and submission of technical normative legal acts in the field of food safety, voluntary application of other international food products standards by food producers and so on.

