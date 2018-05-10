By Trend

Mirza Aliyev has been appointed as the new head of State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend May 10.

Earlier, Mirza Aliyev held various positions in Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Kapital Bank OJSC, and also worked in the UN Geneva Office.

In February 2018, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of the previous head of the State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits Rufat Rustamzade as deputy chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan.

The duties of the head of the State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits were temporarily fulfilled by Rustamzade’s deputy Zaur Aliyev.

The State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits was established by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in October 2014 on the basis of the State Agency for Agricultural Credits under the Ministry of Agriculture.

