By Trend

The American society of mechanical engineers (ASME) has audited the process of production of high-pressure crude oil storage tanks, as well as the finished tanks themselves, at the Sumqayit Technology Park (STP), Trend was informed at STP on April 20.

The Sumgayit Industrial Park began production of the tanks, together with the South Korean Seoul Machinery Company.

The STP was awarded with international certificates ASME Sec VIII DIV1, ASME Sec VIII DIV2, ASME Sec I and NBIC.

The presence of international ASME certificates allows the company to establish mass production of high-pressure tanks for the oil and gas industry of the country.

By localizing the production of tanks, STP has established the production of import-substituting products, and oil companies operating in Azerbaijan no longer need to purchase such equipment outside the country.

---

