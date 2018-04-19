By Trend

In January-March 2018, Azerbaijani insurance companies collected premiums for 193.12 million manats, which is by 28.2 percent more than the same period last year, according to the report of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA)

The insurance companies' payments during the reported period amounted to 60.29 million manats, which is slightly more than in January-March 2017.

According to the report, 81.3 percent of all fees in the market accounted for voluntary insurance, 18.7 percent for mandatory. As for the total volume of payments, the share of voluntary insurance made up 73.7 percent, and compulsory insurance – 26.3 percent.

The voluntary insurance fees amounted to 157.06 million manats, and payments – 44.44 million manats. Fees for compulsory types of insurance amounted to 36.06 million manats, and payments – 15.86 million manats.

21 insurance companies operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on April 19)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz