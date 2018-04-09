By Trend

As a result of the use of innovative services in 2017, an increase of 14.5 percent in the registration of rights to real estate and an increase of 18.5 percent in the initial registration of rights to real estate were observed in Azerbaijan, said Hikmat Mustafayev, head of the Real Estate Public Register Service under the State Committee on Property Issues.

He made the remarks at a business dialogue, held until the topic “A new stage in the registration of real estate: an electronic extract, innovative methods and convenience for citizens” in Baku April 9.

The business dialogue was attended by representatives of the private sector involved in real estate registration, NGOs, realtors and experts.