All structural units of the Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry switched to an enhanced mode of operation in connection with the forthcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend was told on April 2.

A constant duty was organized at the telecommunication nodes of the state operators (Baku Telephone Communication Ltd. and Aztelekom) and employees conduct regular inspections of technical condition of the communication networks and cameras installed at the polling stations, the source said.

All structural units of the Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry were instructed to ensure uninterrupted provision of communication services, Internet, television, radio and postal services.

The ministry also instructed to take additional measures to strengthen the security services and alert emergency brigades to promptly resolve possible problems.

Furthermore, the optimization of the infrastructure of cable and sewage facilities in Baku, as well as construction and installation work was cancelled temporarily to avoid possible shortages in the operation of communication networks.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

