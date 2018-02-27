By Trend

China has sent a thousandth freight train on the China-Europe route, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The train left the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in north-west China and will pass through Azerbaijan, according to the report.

The freight train carrying tomato sauce produced in Xinjiang, left Urumqi city, the administrative center of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the report said.

For the first time, the cargo will be delivered to the Italian city of Naples, the report noted.

The freight train will cross the state border at the Khorgos border crossing, proceed through Kazakhstan to the Kuryk port, from where it will travel on a roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) vessel via the Caspian Sea to the new Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat settlement and further to the Georgian port of Poti. At the port, the cargo will be loaded onto a vessel that will take it to Naples via the Black and Mediterranean seas.

A 10,500 km-journey will take 25 days, which is almost twice less than the travel time via sea alone.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz