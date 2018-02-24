Trend:

The orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “On increasing the amount of social benefits”, “On increasing the amount of benefits for women with more than five children” and “On increasing the amount of benefits for those on a partially paid social leave to take care of their children” dated Feb. 23, 2018, will affect about 560,000 people, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population said in a message on Feb. 24.

For the payment of the corresponding increments to the specified social benefits, about 23.2 million manats will be allocated from the state budget by the end of the year, while additional funds worth up to 1.7 million manats will be allocated from the budget of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

The ministry reminded that in accordance with the decrees and orders signed recently by the Azerbaijani president, presidential pensions for war veterans and families of martyrs, persons awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, disabled persons of the first group, persons of certain categories who participated in the Great Patriotic War, the disabled persons of 20 January events, the families of servicemen who were killed while performing international duty as part of the Soviet troops in Afghanistan, as well as presidential scholarships for honorary and personal titles will be increased starting from March 1, 2018.

