By Trend

An auction for placement of short-term bonds worth 35 million manats of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the BSE said Feb. 20.

Twenty-three investors applied for bonds worth 165.19 million manats and maturity period of 364 days. The bonds worth 35 million manats were sold.

The applications were made within the price range of 87.7774 manats (with a yield of 13.9999 percent) and 93.0588 manats (7.5 percent).

Stop-out price on competitive bids was 92.6301 manats (with a yield of 8.0001 percent) and the weighted average price was 92.698 manats (7.9205 percent).

The deadline for the payment on bonds is Feb. 19, 2019.

