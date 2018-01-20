By Trend:

The railway passenger traffic between Russia and non-CIS countries rose 9.7 percent to 706,200 people in 2017, Russian Railways JSC said in a statement Jan. 19.

The passenger traffic between Russia and China increased by 23.7 percent, Russia and Finland by 21 percent, Russia and Germany by 18.5 percent, the company said.

The railway passenger traffic with Latvia grew by 6.8 percent, with Estonia 3.2 percent, with Tajikistan 66.2 percent, with Uzbekistan 14.1 percent, with Kazakhstan 7.4 percent, with Azerbaijan 3.9 percent, and with Kyrgyzstan 1 percent.

Russian Railways carries out direct and transit international passenger transportation to 11 countries of Europe and Asia and to 11 Baltic and CIS member states.

---

