Azerbaijan's economic landscape shifts as consumer lending surges

9 April 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

First and foremost, the surge in consumer loans reflects an expanding appetite for consumption and financial accessibility in Azerbaijan. As living standards improve and financial institutions diversify their services, consumer lending has become a critical pillar supporting domestic economic activity. The fact that consumer loans constitute 31% of the banks’ credit portfolio highlights their significance in driving household-level investments—from housing improvements to durable goods purchases. This growth indirectly supports businesses in sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and construction, creating a positive ripple effect across the economy.

