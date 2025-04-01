Azerbaijan's remittance landscape: mixed picture of growth and concern

1 April 2025 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the complex world of international remittances, the latest statistics from Azerbaijan reveal a fascinating and multifaceted economic picture. According to the Azerbaijan Central Bank, individuals from Ireland transferred a total of $10.9 million to Azerbaijan in 2024. This marks a 23.8% increase from the previous year, underscoring a growing financial bond between the two countries. But while this surge in Irish remittances is noteworthy, the broader trends in the remittance landscape paint a more nuanced picture of Azerbaijan’s economic situation—one that is simultaneously optimistic and worrying.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.