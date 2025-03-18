Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 18 2025

Historic drilling project aims to revitalize Azerbaijan's oil production

18 March 2025 13:47 (UTC+04:00)
Historic drilling project aims to revitalize Azerbaijan's oil production
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan's mining industry witnessed a downturn in early 2025, with total production value reaching 6.51 billion manat ($3.83 billion)—a 3.5% decline compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee. The slump was driven by falling oil and gas output, decreased investments, and a drop in exports. However, a new deep well drilling program aims to reverse this trend, marking a historic shift in Azerbaijan's oil industry.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more