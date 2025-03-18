Historic drilling project aims to revitalize Azerbaijan's oil production

18 March 2025 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's mining industry witnessed a downturn in early 2025, with total production value reaching 6.51 billion manat ($3.83 billion)—a 3.5% decline compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee. The slump was driven by falling oil and gas output, decreased investments, and a drop in exports. However, a new deep well drilling program aims to reverse this trend, marking a historic shift in Azerbaijan's oil industry.

