6 February 2025

Elnur Enveroglu

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's hasty visit to the United States was seen as a kind of fulsome for the Trump administration, which had not yet fully commenced its mission. Pashinyan, who attended the Atlantic Council, also made a reporting speech to his patrons. This report was about the processes in the South Caucasus, and more specifically, about the latest results of the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan spoke so boldly in his report that his words even delighted the observing group of the European Mission, who, despite being a third party, took on the sacred mission of intervening in the processes between the two states.

The Armenian PM touched upon two points that were not agreed upon in the document on peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, one of which is the withdrawal of EUMA from Armenia's borders with Azerbaijan. However, he made another unfounded statement under the pretext of extending the stay of the EU Mission in Armenia. Pashinyan said that EUMA can be withdrawn from Armenia's borders as a third party, but on the condition that the undemarcated borders are excluded.

It is clear that Armenia has been prolonging the peace process for a long time with various pretexts and conditions, and today it is again refusing to sign a peace document under different pretexts. Its paranoia about borders has led to the formation of a real Western military legion in Armenia. Pashinyan is prejudiced that Azerbaijan might try to interfere with Armenia's borders, and its confused views, especially regarding the Zangazur Corridor, are leading it to make unreasonable decisions, distancing it from logic.

First of all, the Yerevan administration should understand that the definition of borders between the parties can only be carried out within the framework of the rights of the two states. The Republic of Azerbaijan is categorically against and condemns any third party's observation of territories near its borders. For some reason, the members of the European Mission, equipped with modern technology, behave more like a professional reconnaissance group, and this gives reason to say that their anchoring near the border does not indicate good intentions.

The mission group, consisting mainly of reserve officers, were the heroes of the binocular show the other day. The European Mission and the ICRC conducted illegal observations in the territories near the border towards Azerbaijani territories. By creating all these conditions, Armenia is actually trying to escalate the tension that may arise later between the parties. Nikol Pashinyan is bowing to all sorts of unreasonable conditions in order to please his patrons in the United States, but his step is paving the way for more serious risks for the region in the future.

Let us prove it with a couple of evidence that vindicates real intensity near the border. Let us ask a question - why did Armenia fork out billions of dollars on top-notch artilleries, howitzers, and so on along with works of fortification along the border?

The latest leaky report on Armenia’s preparation of tunnels and bunkers near its border with Azerbaijan posed further questions amidst PM Pashinyan’s new outlines on the so-called crossroad of peace project.

Interestingly, Armenia is waiting for a response from Azerbaijan regarding its new ‘proposal’. Perhaps Pashinyan knows that Baku has had enough of his paper games. It is already the second month of 2025, and Armenia, which said that it is ready to sign peace, is trying to include its next observing mission game in the agreement document. Esteemed Minister Nikol Voavayevich Pashinyan should know that Azerbaijan did not achieve its territorial integrity either with the participation of the European Mission or any troops. Azerbaijan knows its borders and territorial integrity better than anyone and therefore considers the intervention of a third party to be contrary to international law. Armenia, which is in a panic in itself, can also deploy troops to its country for defensive purposes, but when it comes to the implementation of the border division with Azerbaijan, Baku sees only Yerevan there as the only eligible party.