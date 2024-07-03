Azerbaijan, SCO collaboration: Gateway to future opportunities

3 July 2024 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

On July 3, President Ilham Aliyev visited to Astana to attend the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakhstan. During his visit, the head of state is scheduled to hold meetings with the presidents of China, Turkiye, Russia, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan. These engagements underscore the strong and mutually trusting relationships between President Aliyev and the leaders of SCO member states.

The summit convened under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) format saw the participation of heads of state and government from 16 countries. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan attended this significant event in Astana, marking Azerbaijan's second invitation to such a prestigious SCO Summit, highlighting the international respect accorded to President Aliyev and Azerbaijan's leadership.

This event underscores the SCO's pivotal role as a regional organization focused on enhancing multilateral dialogue for sustainable peace and development. Discussions among state and government leaders from SCO member and observer countries covered a wide range of critical issues spanning political, economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. The forthcoming Astana Declaration, a crucial policy document, is anticipated to articulate the SCO's positions on pressing global matters, evaluate the organization's activities, and outline future strategic directions.

Established in 2001 by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, the SCO encompasses some of the world's largest nations in terms of both geography and population. Presently, the SCO consists of 9 member states (Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, India, Iran), 3 observer states (Afghanistan, Mongolia, Belarus), and 14 dialogue partners (including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, UAE, Bahrain, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka). Belarus's recent elevation to full membership status within the SCO framework, initiated during the Samarkand Summit in September 2022, is expected to be formalized during the Astana Summit.

The primary objectives of the SCO include strengthening mutual trust, fostering neighborly relations among member states, and promoting effective cooperation across various sectors such as politics, economics, science and technology, culture, education, energy, transportation, tourism, and environmental protection. Furthermore, the SCO aims to collaborate towards achieving regional peace, security, and stability while contributing to the establishment of a new international political and economic order.

The SCO operates through two main bodies: the Secretariat based in Beijing and the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) located in Tashkent, which play crucial roles in facilitating the organization's activities. The current Secretary-General of the SCO is Zhang Ming, representing China.

Azerbaijan currently holds dialogue partner status within the SCO, having signed a memorandum in 2016 outlining areas of cooperation. Key areas of collaboration between Azerbaijan and the SCO include counterterrorism efforts, regional security enhancement, and the promotion of intercultural dialogue, multiculturalism, and tolerance—areas where Azerbaijan has emerged as a significant international actor.

President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the Astana Summit at the invitation of Kazakhstan's President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev underscores Azerbaijan's growing influence on the global stage, evident in invitations to various summits, conferences, and meetings despite not being a member of certain organizations. Azerbaijan's active engagement reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism and reflects its robust bilateral relations with nearly all SCO member countries.

Looking ahead, Azerbaijan aims to secure observer status within the SCO, marking a milestone in its cooperative efforts with the organization. President Ilham Aliyev's strategic vision has positioned Azerbaijan as a key regional player, and acquiring observer status in the SCO would further enhance Azerbaijan's diplomatic stature and influence. It is noteworthy that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays a pivotal role in fostering cooperation with the SCO. Under its auspices, the SCO headquarters in Beijing hosted the Day of Azerbaijani Culture in 2018, and in 2021, the foundation commemorated the 880th anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi. A bust of Nizami Ganjavi was installed at the headquarters, making him the second historical figure after the Chinese philosopher Confucius to be honored in this manner by the SCO.

Additionally, this year represents a significant milestone for Azerbaijan's hosting capabilities as it prepares to welcome its largest international event to date—the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). Azerbaijan, acknowledged as a steadfast partner in global affairs, stands prominently as the leading state in the South Caucasus, serving as the region's economic, political, and humanitarian hub. Renowned as a steadfast participant in contemporary international relations, Azerbaijan stands tall as the preeminent state in the South Caucasus, acting as the economic, political, and humanitarian nucleus of the region.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan's participation in the SCO Summit in Astana not only highlights President Ilham Aliyev's esteemed international standing but also underscores Azerbaijan's significant role as a bridge between East and West across various domains.

The country's active engagement in regional and global forums reflects its commitment to fostering dialogue, cooperation, and stability in Eurasia. As a strategic hub connecting diverse cultures and economies, Azerbaijan continues to play a pivotal role in promoting peace, prosperity, and mutual understanding among nations within the SCO framework.

