Advancing environmental sustainability and green development in Azerbaijan [COMMENTARY]

Today, Azerbaijan is prioritizing the attainment of a clean environment and the promotion of "green development." Harmonizing national environmental policies with global best practices is crucial in this endeavor. Azerbaijan's upcoming hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November underscores its commitment to this alignment.

The designation of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" by the President of Azerbaijan builds upon the country's strategy for transitioning to a green economy. COP29 presents an opportunity for Azerbaijan to adopt strategies aimed at mitigating environmental impact and integrating best practices in addressing climate change.

Baku Energy Week, a significant event in the regional energy sector, is scheduled from June 4-6. This annual gathering, which amalgamates three pivotal events, serves as a platform for global energy industry leaders.

During his address at the opening ceremony of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition - "Caspian Oil & Gas," and the 12th International Caspian Energy and Green Energy Exhibition - "Caspian Power," within the framework of Baku Energy Week, President Ilham Aliyev announced ambitious renewable energy targets. He stated, "By the end of 2027, we will achieve 2 gigawatts of renewable energy. This is a tangible goal and just the beginning."

As outlined in the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production to 24% by 2026 and 30% by 2030.

Azerbaijan's commitment to the green energy economy is demonstrated through tangible initiatives. The country targets a 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a 40% reduction by 2050, compared to 1990 levels. Aligned with the nation's socio-economic development priorities, there is a concerted effort to leverage renewable energy sources and expand the adoption of "green" technologies.

By 2030, Azerbaijan plans to implement renewable energy projects with a capacity of 7 gigawatts, with 5 gigawatts earmarked for export.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the significant hydroelectric potential in the liberated Garabagh and East Zangazur regions. He emphasized, "Since liberating these areas in November 2020, we have already commissioned 270 megawatts of hydropower plants. Within three to five years, we will increase this capacity to 500 megawatts. Therefore, 1 gigawatt of renewable energy will enable us to save 500 million cubic meters of gas, meeting the needs of international markets."

This proactive approach underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development, positioning the country as a key player in the global transition to renewable energy.

Azerbaijani economist and MP Vugar Bayramov, in his comment to Azernews, emphasized the critical demand for both conventional and sustainable energy sources from Azerbaijan in international markets, notably within the European Union.

"Considering that after the Russia-Ukraine war, Azerbaijan made a significant contribution to the formation of the energy security of the European Union, and in a short time, Azerbaijan's blue gas exports to Europe increased to 12 billion cubic meters. In 2027, Azerbaijan intends to transport 20 billion cubic meters of blue gas to Europe annually. Currently, there is an increase in the number of countries that want to buy blue gas from Azerbaijan, and a significant part of these countries are located on the European continent," V. Bayramov said.

According to the expert, as a result, the number of countries willing to purchase blue gas from Azerbaijan has increased. He emphasized that the European Union is interested in strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of green energy in addition to traditional gas purchases.

"An agreement on this has already been signed. According to that agreement, Azerbaijan will export its green energy to Europe through Georgia and the Black Sea. Therefore, the cooperation segment is expanding both by countries and by products," the econimist added.

It is worth recalling that Azerbaijan, alongside Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, inked a Memorandum of Understanding in Bucharest to establish a joint venture facilitating the transmission of "green energy" from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

Furthermore, on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed an agreement to lay an electric cable from Georgia's Black Sea coast to Romania's Black Sea coast. This initiative entails constructing a 1,195-kilometer power transmission line between Georgia and Romania, with a capacity of up to a thousand megawatts, and extending a digital connecting cable. The objective is to facilitate the transmission of "green" electricity generated in Azerbaijan through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania and subsequently to other European regions.

In endorsing this agreement, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, affirmed that it would deepen the European Union's ties with South Caucasus partners and accelerate the transition to clean energy in the region. She lauded the agreement's robust emphasis on renewable energy integration, underscoring the necessity for robust electricity interconnectors. Von der Leyen highlighted the significance of the forthcoming power line project spanning the Black Sea between Romania, Georgia, and Azerbaijan as a pivotal and ambitious undertaking.

Regarding the issue, Vugar Bayramov mentioned that the development of renewable energy sectors in Azerbaijan will contribute to reducing reliance on blue gas and thus create more opportunities for gas transportation to Europe.

"Because Azerbaijan's domestic consumption of blue gas is high, approximately 13 billion cubic meters annually. Expanding the use of renewable energy sources implies a reduction in reliance on blue gas, facilitating its transportation to Europe and increasing foreign currency inflows into the country," he said.

The expert also emphasized that transitioning to green energy will benefit Azerbaijan's economy.

"The transition to green energy is crucial for Azerbaijan not only in terms of increasing state revenues but also in boosting exports on one hand, and fostering cooperation between Azerbaijan and regional countries, including the European Union, on the other," V. Bayramov added.

Azerbaijan, recognizing the significance of both traditional and renewable energy resources, has placed a significant emphasis on developing its renewable energy sector, driven by its substantial potential.

Extensive research efforts are underway nationwide to identify and prioritize areas abundant in renewable energy sources. Azerbaijan stands out among nations with its remarkable potential in this field. Estimates suggest that the technical potential for renewable energy stands at 135 gigawatts on land and 157 gigawatts at sea.

The economic potential is equally impressive, reaching 27 gigawatts, which includes 3,000 megawatts of wind energy, 23,000 megawatts of solar energy, and 380 megawatts of bioenergy. Additionally, mountainous rivers boast a potential of 520 megawatts. Azerbaijan has already made strides in utilizing wind energy, with growing interest in this sector. The wind energy potential in Azerbaijan is estimated at 800 MW, with full utilization capable of saving 20% of the energy currently produced.

The Absheron Peninsula, Caspian Sea coastal areas, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are particularly favorable for wind energy production. Preliminary studies indicate that mountainous regions like Lachin and Kalbajar could generate up to 2000 MW of wind energy.

Furthermore, the hydroelectric power sector holds immense promise. As of 2020, hydroelectric power plants accounted for 43% of the installed capacity of renewable energy plants globally, producing approximately 71% of all renewable electricity. Considering that 25% of Azerbaijan's local water resources originate in Karabakh, rivers such as Tartar, Bazarchay, and Hekari, along with their tributaries, offer significant potential for electricity generation.

Azerbaijan's ambitious plans include the construction and operation of 30 small hydroelectric power stations in the liberated territories. Groundbreaking ceremonies for projects like the "Malıbey" small hydroelectric power station in Kalbajar and Lachin regions signify progress in this endeavor.

In a notable collaboration, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, along with Turkiye's Demirören Yatırım Holding A.Ş. and "Arges Enerji Team" LLC, is set to operate five small hydropower plants on the Hekari and Tartar rivers. With a total cost of 25 million manats, these stations, totaling 13.8 MW in capacity, are expected to commence full operation by 2025, creating 25 new jobs.

The project includes the construction of "Malıbey" (5.1 MW), "Galacha 2" (3.4 MW), "Minkend" (1.8 MW), "Galacha 1," and "Tarter 1" small hydroelectric power stations, contributing significantly to Azerbaijan's renewable energy portfolio.