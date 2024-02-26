Khojaly genocide: most terrible tragedy in human history

26 February 2024 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

32 years have passed since the Khojaly massacre, which left a deep mark in the history of world tragedies.

The Khojaly crime is a genocide committed against a nation, and when one remembers the night of February 25-26, 1992, a person is filled with terrible panic, blood freezes in the vein, and one cannot find words to say.

Of course, there have been more terrible crimes in history, and when we look at history, we see that the Khojaly tragedy was not the first attempt at ethnic cleansing by Armenians. It can be concluded that they have been planning genocide against Azerbaijanis for many years.

The Armenians, who did not dare to face Azerbaijani Army on the battlefield, and were full of rancor and hatred, only attacked unarmed civilians with weapons and massacred the elderly, women and children without mercy.

Vagif Khachaturyan, the criminal who is currently in prison in Azerbaijan, despite growing up in Garabagh, his Armenian hatred showed itself - he single-handedly carried out the murder of 25 Azerbaijanis.

This person, who committed brutal crimes, murders and tortures against Azerbaijani citizens, took an active part in the attack of Armenians on Meshali village of Khojaly on December 23, 1991, looted houses and tried to erase the village from the map. During the Meshali massacre, 12 Azerbaijanis were burned alive and killed with special brutality. However, the massacre committed by Armenians in this village was just a preparatory plan for the next step. The new target for them was Khojaly itself.

Until February 26, 1992, 7 thousand people lived in Khojaly. Even in the former Soviet era, there were very few Armenians in these areas, that is, Azerbaijanis were the majority in Khojaly, as in other surrounding regions.

Azerbaijan's Khojaly was completely destroyed in just one night from February 25 to 26. Thus, the Armenian armed groups attacked the residents of Khojaly with the help of the 366th motorized rifle military regiment of the former USSR stationed in the city of Khankendi.

At first, the Armenian troops surrounded the city from four sides, then they opened relentless fire from artillery and heavy military equipment to Khojaly. In a short time, the fire started, the city was engulfed in flames. The people of Khojaly were forced to leave their homes. However, the dark forces that chased them shot civilians and tortured them mercilessly.

As a result of terrible crimes, 613 people from the population of Khojaly were killed, 487 people were maimed, 1275 civilians, including the elderly, children, women, were captured and subjected to Armenian oppression and the most severe tortures. The fate of 150 people is still unknown.

Thus, a cold, snowy February night left a mark in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people that will never heal. It also reflects the bloody handprints of Armenian crime.

During the excavation and reconstruction works carried out in Garabagh, which was freed from occupation, the remains of the bodies of children, old people and women who were subjected to torture and oppression are being found. And Armenians are a nation that is too brutal to carry out these crimes and too cowardly to take responsibility for their actions.

Armenians, trying to capture a space for themselves in the world media under the slogans of humanism, try to deny their inhuman acts despite the evidence of witnesses. When they could not even imagine that one day justice would be restored, everything suddenly changed. Almighty Allah's justice finally shined on Khojaly, the town that was groaning under dark clouds, with the heralding of good news of victory.

28 years after the Khojaly massacre, on September 27, 2020, the brave Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-attack and duly responded to the atrocities committed by the Armenians. Justice, whose voice was muffled by Armenia and the patrons of this country, revived again, Kharibbulbul blossomed again in Shusha. Khojaly was rescued from the hands of the enemy as a result of local anti-terrorist measures conducted on September 19, 2023.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of the Azerbaijan Republic in the city of Khojaly on October 15, 2023, 31 years after the Khojaly tragedy.

After 30 years of spiritual, material and physical crimes committed in the ancient lands of Azerbaijan, the separatist leaders who tried to create a so-called Republic of Artsakh, which is not recognized by any state, and tried to hold so-called parliamentary and presidential elections in Azerbaijan, were arrested. As a result of the policy carried out by the President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, today Garabagh looking forward to realizing the great return of Garabagh’s natives.

History repeats itself. Until 5 years ago, the lands of Azerbaijan, which were under enemy occupation, are now reviving as they were centuries ago. Shusha, our cultural capital, Khankendi, the home of Khan, Khojaly, our blood memory, and other historical lands are breathing freely.

The only thing that the criminal Armenia can do against Azerbaijan at the moment is to provoke on the border and carry out its harmful policy. Armenia, which suffered a humiliating defeat after the 44-day war, which the Azerbaijani Armed Forces wrote in golden letters on the pages of the history book, still refuses to provide accurate maps of the mines buried in Garabagh. Official Yerevan still refuses to provide information about the fate of more than 4 thousand Azerbaijanis who have been taken hostage and disappeared since the First Garabagh War.

Perhaps, they think that over time the crimes committed will be covered up, and a fictional history can be created like a so-called state. However, the people of Azerbaijan do not forget, they do not make them forget. The future generations will always remember the martyrs who died for the freedom of Garabagh, the cry of the population who were subjected to Armenian brutality and vandalism.

