After the French Senate's discussion on January 17 on adopting a resolution and imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan about Armenia, the peace treaty and its signing between Azerbaijan and Armenia will probably remain in question. The series of anti-Azerbaijani statements, resolutions, and all French interference in the affairs of the South Caucasus will have their consequences. The truth is that neither Armenia nor France needed a peace treaty or its signing with Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, this was confirmed by the recent actions of the two sister states (Armenia and France) following the groundless decision of the French Senate.

It is worth starting with the fact that France is one of the favourites of the European Union. We also know that the EU, in its desire to "help" Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve peace, sent an "observer mission" to the border zones of Armenia. As of today, the EU mission in Armenia, on the instructions of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, has increased its number of observers to 209 people.

It should also be recalled that the EU mission has made a jubilee number of 1500 patrols on the territory of Armenia. However, the funny story is that the Armenian population has not been informed yet by the official Yerevan concerning what the "mission" is actually looking for near the border of Armenia with Azerbaijan.

A British journalist and expert, Neil Watson, commented on the issue for AZERNEWS, saying that the EU is dominated by pro-Armenian countries, of which France is of course the most ardent. The expert says that the EU overwhelmingly supports the opinion that Azerbaijan has committed so-called "ethnic cleansing" against Armenians, even though the opposite is true.

"All these missions are interested in pacifying the Armenian diaspora in Europe, which is rich, powerful, and influential. Besides, Islamophobia has increased since the beginning of the Hamas-Israeli conflict, and this has influenced EU policy," the journalist said.

Azerbaijan gave a worthy response to the provocations by France and the resolution passed by the Senate imposing sanctions on the former.

The French Senate passed a resolution with 336 votes in favour and one against imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan. As a response, the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) called on the authorities to impose sanctions against France, freeze all assets of French officials, terminate all economic ties with France, withdraw all French companies, including Total, from Azerbaijan, and prevent French companies from participating in any projects ordered by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan warned Western countries not to interfere in the internal affairs of the countries of the South Caucasus and not to interfere in the realisation of the peace process for which the entire Turkic world has been waiting for so long.

By keeping millions of skulls of people who died as the result of the deadliest policy of France in the capital of the country, by keeping the bones and remains of colonised Algerians in their museums, and by robbing all the countries under its leverage, they are trying to accuse Azerbaijan without evidence of what it did not do.

The British expert added that he does not believe that the mass of French politicians really understand the economic benefits of warm French-Azerbaijani bilateral relations.

"Their policies are driven by the Franco-Armenian diaspora in French business and politics, Islamophobia, which is a long-standing and documented element of French collective psychology derived from the remnants of colonialism in North Africa, and the belief that Armenia is their outpost in the South Caucasus. The Armenian narrative is in line with prevailing perceptions of Islam and therefore receives a lot of support at the highest levels," Watson said.

It is worth recalling that the only person who had the "faberge" courage and justice in the Senate to respond against this resolution of the French Senate was Senator Nathalie Goulet, who stated.

"This resolution has nothing to do with reality; it is directed against peace and stability, against a better future for the South Caucasus. The authors of this document have completely forgotten about Armenia's occupation policy."

Goulet added that the Armenian Diaspora in France is playing a toxic and very dangerous game.

"This is a useless activity and is directed against peace," the senator said.

Certainly, France's straining of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan raises a number of serious questions. In order to appease Armenia or realise its interests in the region, official Paris acts as an accomplice, even in the deepening of the conflict and the start of the next war.

Neil Watson points out that this position of France is not in good faith, and the only way to achieve peace is for France to withdraw from its position.

"I believe that it cannot be considered a correct and adequate policy for a country like France, which has a deep-rooted history in Europe and has sufficient influence in the EU, to spoil relations with a country like Azerbaijan, which has great economic potential in the South Caucasus. I think that France should abandon this policy and soon improve relations between the two countries. The EU has always supported peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in its policy and on its political agenda. Because war and conflict have never benefited any party in a nutshell."

