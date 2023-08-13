US sowing sedition in S.Caucasus through press working for Armenia

13 August 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s also accelerated the penetration of the West, namely the United States, into many post-Soviet areas. For many countries that had just been freed from the shackles of a totalitarian regime, the United States seemed like a savior. It recalled a moment travelling back to some 33 years ago: a young schoolboy selling Marlboro cigarettes on the street mockingly watching his classmates on their way to school...

In those days, wearing jeans and buying American cigarettes were against the rules of the Soviet regime, but people called it democracy. The USA had begun to capture their hearts with this charm that it dressed up as "democracy". Such policy of the United States had a global character. Not only the post-Soviet regions, this policy began to spread rapidly in parallel in the Middle and Far East. The USA, which gradually made people taste the elixir of democracy, began to exert its influence on political circles. After 10 years, the separatist policy of the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan was repeated. The United States applied its 20-year poisonous policy in Vietnam to the Middle East in the same form and sowed a great discord in the Islamic world. Even some facts confirm that the September 11 event was the basis for the US invasion of the East. But why Afghanistan and Iraq were included in the plan?

In 2001, after the Al-Qaeda armed groups, designated as terrorists by the United States (according to the United States), allegedly carried out a terrorist operation in New York, Congress prepares a plan to attack the East. The United States, which entered Afghanistan first, placed its military bases there and militarized the country from within, creating a serious internal panic. Later, the United States, targeting its most severe opponents, enters Iraq. Unfortunately, Libya had to suffer a similar fate; in Iraq, like Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi was lynched and killed in front of the people's judgment. After these events, the fate of both countries changes dramatically. The USA, which brought chaos to the country under the name of democracy, soon became the financier of terrorist groups there. Adhering to the Middle East plan, the United States soon managed to devastate Syria and began to spend large amounts of financial resources for new terrorist organizations in those areas, especially in the border regions with Turkiye. For that reason, networks of some businessmen engaged in illegal arms trade in the United States started to be active. It also started to carry out its dirty work internally through those networks in the territories it has turned into war zone, such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. For example, terrorist organizations such as PYD and YPG, created by the USA supposedly to fight ISIS, were armed and placed in military camps in exactly this way. The White House could not get directly involved in this case, because it would have to face Turkiye. However, in a series of anti-terrorist operations carried out by Turkey, it has been clearly proven how the United States finances terrorism.

And finally, the US's FETO attack against Turkiye once again proved how dangerous a player it is. Today's US sponsorship of many self-serving terrorist leaders such as Fethullah Gülen and Pastor Andrew Brunson fully confirms these views.

The USA, which tries to present itself as a “dove of peace”, also does much in Ukraine today. For example, in February 2022, when Ukraine started a war, the conflict could be resolved through certain negotiations with less losses. It is true that Ukraine defends its territorial integrity, but when we take a closer look at the processes, it is more noticeable that the United States incites Ukraine to take drastic steps with various promises and then withdraws. Official Washington, which turned Ukraine into a battlefield by arming it to a certain extent at the beginning of the war, is already taking a step back. Even Ukrainian officials have begun to admit that the US is trying to make Ukraine come to terms with the invasion.

Such maneuvers are not new. To remind, the USA has once tried to persuade Azerbaijan to accept the occupation of its lands. The United States, which wants to resolve the conflict in favor of Armenia with the help of the OSCE Mink Group and other leaders, has repeatedly tried to put pressure on official Baku. However, it failed in every way. There is no doubt that the United States, adhering to its traditional policy of hypocrisy, is preparing to make secret deals on the issue of Ukraine.

All this is a clear indication that the United States, in addition to its hypocritical policy, is also a seditious force.

The successive publication of anti-Azerbaijani articles in the US press in the last six days also shows the seeds of sedition directed against the South Caucasus, more specifically, against Azerbaijan.

This is not to say that the very fact of publishing such articles is surprising, after all, the American popular press, the Washington Post has long ceased to be an equal opportunity platform. More importantly, the latest article published by David Ignatius in the abovementioned media outlet completely repeats the theses of the Armenian propaganda machine. After reading the article, you can see all the familiar theses about the "blockade", about "the dying of hunger" and, of course, about so-called "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing". No evidence, as one would expect. Actually, the "article" of Ignatius did not provide any new "information", and by and large was a repetition of all previous works by other authors, simply stated in other words.

But the saddest thing is that such an influential media organisation of the USA, which is recognized as an example of democracy, is subjected to Armenian influence. It seems that Ignatius received the necessary amount from the Armenians, whom he sympathized with, to write his article, which spreads anti-Azerbaijan sentiment. Of course, they can say that this is capitalism and democracy. Why not...if the issue is Armenians, then the position of David Ignatius and some pro-Armenian persons like him holding some positions in a number of US organizations is clear.

The press agency that represents the USA and at the same time is supposed to promote the democratic principles, human rights, freedom of speech and finally peace should not forget that the partners who dictate anti-Azerbaijani views to them are the forces trying to prevent peace in the South Caucasus. Undoubtedly, the role of the United States in any conflict that may occur in the next stage as a result of such an approach can be considered exceptional.

