Azerbaijan has full right to criminalize any statement of Yerevan on territorial claim

11 July 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Remaining true to its expansionist foreign policy, Armenia goes the limits by not signing final peace with Azerbaijan. As the Hay society brain-washed with the myths about the invincible brave Armenian soul, they have not been able to comprehend the realities behind the humiliated defeat in 2020. The reality is comprised that from economic, demographic and political point of view Armenia is the weakest country in the South Caucasus and even its borders are protected by Russia, in the other words, it is failed state or banana republic. To top it all off, this failed banana republic rides the high horse and tries to wrest off lands from Azerbaijan, the strongest and dominant country in the region. At the end of the day, it encounters the facts, either it should continue its expansionist policy which will end up the erase of Armenia from the political map, or it should swallow its pride. Unfortunately, Hayk chose the former one. Despite all occurrence, they keep hoping that something will change in the global political scene, and external forces such as France, the USA and so on will come to fight with Azerbaijan instead of them. So, they aim to play with time by making provocations, putting groundless claims forward and so on. Because, like the Armenian leadership, the Armenian society knows well the methods of gaining time by inventing various excuses for their own interests.

As is known, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan made sensational statements about peace talks and repeatedly emphasized that he is ready to recognize Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan. It was unexpected not just for Azerbaijanis but also for Armenians as well. No one in Armenia's political life has made such statements previously. However, being well aware of Armenian hypocrisy, many were sceptical about his words, and it proved that they were right. According to the Armenian mass-media the Haya Que civil-legislative initiative proposes to amend the legislation and criminalize any action on behalf of Armenia that recognizes Karabakh as part of another state. Simultaneously, governmental and pro-governmental parties are lashing out the initiative, but needless to say that all of these are farce. It will be no surprise, if Armenia Parliament adopts the law at the end.

It is worth noting that it is well known democracy game and quasi-democratic countries sometimes apply to it. Of course Nikol Pashinyan will do the same and use it as a pretext to step back from his statement. Ostensibly, he is ready and eager to sign a peace, but as Armenia is a so-called democratic country he abides by the laws and therefore he cannot sign the peace agreement. Pashinyan's traditional excuse consists of subjects such as his life being at risk, threats to family members, and coup attempt in his country. Thus, they think that the peace talks will reach to a deadlock once again, and they will try to explain it somehow by giving an excuse.

But Armenia forgets Azerbaijan's patience is not unlimited and any such kind of attempts could be last straw. Of course, this will limit the opportunity of negotiation and could lead to the new war between the two countries.

Besides, Azerbaijan has a lot of leverages to use against the failed state as well. As is known, Armenians were brought to the South Caucasus, including Armenia by the Russian Empire after the Russo-Iranian war at the beginning of 19th century. Nascent Armenian society in the region revived thanks to the Russian Empire. It was Czar who took productive lands and granted them to Armenians; it was Czar who gave them permission to exploit oil well in Absheron, Azerbaijan; it was Czar who eliminated the Caucasus Albanian Church and handed its heritage to the Armenian church and so on.

Moreover, current Armenia was called Iravan khanate, when Russia invaded it and plenty of documents were signed with the representatives of khans of Iravan and Russian Czars. Even as a historical proof, it is possible to clearly see the mosques in then-Iravan in many tableaux painted by several Russian artists. ​

Besides, several then-famous writers described the city as a hometown of Muslims. In other words, Azerbaijan has plenty of historical facts to prove Armenia as having been part of Azerbaijani land, and has full right to criminalize any statement of it, and moreover has a strong army to bring it into force. So, it would be better for Armenians to get of the high horse, and try to find reasonable solution, if they do not want their banana republic is put in dusty shelves of archives of history in days to come.

---

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz