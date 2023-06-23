Although Armenia admits the truth, it does not want to secede from Karabakh

23 June 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

Following the recent Armenian provocations near the conventional border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, especially at the Lachin border checkpoint, the activity of the exit point was temporarily suspended for the purpose of investigation. The Azerbaijani side's attitude to the provocations and the suspension of travel in return caused a strong counter-reaction in Armenia.

Armenia is accusing Azerbaijan of allegedly carrying out ethnic cleansing against the Armenian minorities in Karabakh. Armenia, which commits a crime against Azerbaijan while recognizing its territory and, moreover, hinders the investigation of that crime, showing its extremely shameless face, even interferes with the European Union inadequately in the matter.

Azernews learned the opinion of British political analyst Neil Watson regarding the issue. According to him, Pashinyan is clearly trying to prevent peace by doing all these things.

“In my view, Pashinyan often makes statements and then the reverse seems to happen. There could be several reasons behind this. Firstly, it may be indicative that he is still trying to placate his compatriots and the diaspora, who are actively against a peace treaty. Secondly, the Armenian government may feel empowered to make these claims, due to the ongoing support of Iran and Russia. Thirdly, Armenia may be still attempting to badge this as a religious conflict so as to gain EU support for the maintenance of the illegal Armenian entity in Karabakh. Fourthly, and most concerning, it may be that Pashinyan is gradually losing control, and these government statements are being made without his approval. Certainly, such claims are extremely unhelpful when the signing of a peace treaty is so near, yet so far,” the expert said.

Another issue is the claims made against Azerbaijan by the European Union in solidarity with Armenia, but illegally. First of all, the political leadership of the European Union, which should learn to pronounce the name Karabakh correctly, not "Naorno Karabakh", should remember the statements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev said in his statements that Karabakh is already considered a fully internal issue of Azerbaijan. Both the European and Armenian leaders have expressed their unequivocal acceptance of this. This also confirms that the problems of the Armenian minorities in Karabakh also belong to the Republic of Azerbaijan. In such a case, European Union join and support Armenia's baseless statement regarding the closing of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan without listening the other side.

According to the expert, Armenia can gain more influence in the European Union because it can attract certain supporters in its surrounding.

“Most countries in the EU are Christian and unfortunately Armenian propaganda has been extremely successful in making the roots of the conflict opaque, clouded by badging this as a religious conflict and recompense for the alleged events of 1915 at the hands of Ottoman Turkiye. The EU certainly has no legal basis for its statement, but that doesn’t seem to stop it from making comments and statements based on falsified information.

Azerbaijan may have won the war, but the fact is that Armenia seems determined to protract the peace negotiations in the hope that the illegal regime in Armenia will remain and eventually be strengthened by such third countries as Russia and Iran. Even if a peace treaty is signed, and I feel it will, Azerbaijan has a long way to go before it will win the peace and dispel all the false information spread by Armenia over the years,” Watson added.

