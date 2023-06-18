Absence of peace with Azerbaijan brings dividends to Armenian revanchists, former US diplomat says

18 June 2023 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

There are forces in Armenia whose personal interests depend on the existence of a conflict with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told local media outlet, commenting on the escalation of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

"These are revanchist extreme nationalists, members of the Dashnaktsutyun, whose US branch, the Armenian National Committee of America, constantly spreads messages of hatred towards Azerbaijan and Turkiye. It was they who blocked my appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan," he said.

Revanchists, whether in Armenia or the United States, know that the absence of peace with Azerbaijan will bring them more political and financial dividends, Bryza said.

"But I think we will still see the process moving forward thanks to the very fruitful mediation of European Council President Charles Michel, as well as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken," he concluded.

Note that on June 15, 2023, at 08:45, as a result of shelling from the territory of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, who served at the Lachin BCP, was wounded.

The enemy firing point was suppressed by return fire, and the situation is under the control of Azerbaijani units.

