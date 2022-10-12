Central Asia Weekly Review: Azerbaijani investors in Kyrgyzstan & economic ties

12 October 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Central Asia Weekly Review: 6-11 Oct 22

HIGHLIGHTS

Two female candidates nominated in Kazakhstan’s presidential elections for first time

Kyrgyz leader announces readiness to protect interests of Azerbaijani investors

Tajikistan, Belarus sign contracts for $46M

Turkmen president inks decree on awarding healthcare workers with state awards

US Department of Labor awards $2 million grant to aid labor conditions in Uzbekistan’s cotton industry

KAZAKHSTAN

Two female candidates nominated in Kazakhstan’s presidential elections for first time

Human rights activist Saltanat Tursynbekova was nominated for the presidency by the Qazaq analary - dasturge zhol (Kazakh mothers are a path to traditions) public association on October 11.

Saltanat Tursynbekova is a member of the Astana Public Council and founder of the Kazakhstan without domestic violence social project. She is a human rights activist, who focuses on women and children’s rights.

Another female candidate, Karakat Abden, was nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers on October 7. Abden is a public figure, a member of the Kazakh National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy, a non-staff adviser to the Astana mayor on social issues, and a member of the capital’s public council.

In 2019, Daniya Yespayeva from ​​the Ak Zhol party became the first woman in Kazakh history to run for president.

The nomination of candidates for the November 20 presidential elections started on September 23 and ended on October 11.

Kazakhstan to launch int’l digital signature project

Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry and Foreign Investors’ Council Association will launch a pilot project that will utilize international digital signatures to increase the efficiency of commercial transactions involving Kazakh and global companies.

The memorandum of understanding on implementing a pilot solution for the use of internationally recognized electronic methods for signing documents was signed on September 28 at the Digital Bridge Forum in Astana.

According to Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, the initiative will improve the investment image of the country and provide opportunities for companies operating in Kazakhstan to use internationally recognized technology for signing documents in electronic form.

“All across the world, digital signatures are widely used. Kazakhstan has its digital signature. However, basic digital signatures such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign are still in use in the international community. The application of the same simple solutions that simplify the interaction mechanism would provide a new impetus to boost investment attractiveness and minimize paperwork,” a source said.

KYRGYZSTAN

Kyrgyz leader announces readiness to protect interests of Azerbaijani investors

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov welcomed the business community of Azerbaijan in the Kyrgyz market and expressed that the country is for further partnerships.

The remarks were made during the first meeting of the State Council of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan at Ala-Archa state residence on Tuesday.

The Kyrgyz leader noted that the two countries should determine the goals and algorithm of actions, as well as the parameters, content, and nature of relations in the future.

“We are ready for interstate relations at a high level, to intensify all contacts under existing and future cooperation mechanisms,” he said.

The president noted that the established Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Development Fund is a catalyst for acceleration and an active mechanism for attracting large investments to the Kyrgyz Republic and implementation of mutually beneficial business projects.

“It is gratifying that we have an understanding of the need to increase trade between the countries. Its current level is still far from its potential. We guarantee the protection of investors and are ready to provide the most favorable conditions,” he said.

Kyrgyzstan, Russia ink contracts worth $500M

At least 20 documents on the implementation of investment projects worth $500 million were signed following the results of the Russian-Kyrgyz Investment Forum in Osh city.

According to the Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), Artem Novikov, there are projects where capsules have already been laid and construction has begun. He noted that this is a project for the construction of a plant for the production of aerated concrete and two social facilities in Batken region.

Furthermore, a future contract for $50 million is being worked out for the construction of a five-star hotel in Issyk-Kul.

“We hope that we will be able to start its practical implementation next year. Agreements were signed on the construction of solar power stations, supply of high-quality Russian equipment for the railway, passenger buses for the Osh City Hallm,’ the Kyrgyz official noted.

TAJIKISTAN

Tajikistan, Belarus sign contracts for $46M

Tajikistan and Belarus signed various contracts amounting to about $46 million. Additionally, agreements were secured for another $2 million.

The negotiations took place during Belorussian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s official visit to Dushanbe. Together with him, businessmen and representatives of almost all sectors of the Belarusian economy came to Dushanbe for the Tajik-Belarusian business forum and an exhibition of Belarus goods.

Representatives of 73 enterprises from Belarus flew to the business forum.

Tajikistan calls on int’l community to declare 2025 as Year for Glaciers Preservation

Tajikistan called on the international community to cooperate on the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Glaciers Preservation.

The remarks were made during the 9th ministerial conference dealing with the environment and education for sustainable development hosted in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Tajikistan’s delegation to the conference was headed by the Head of the Committee for Environmental Protection Bahodour Sheralizoda, who also called for the creation of the International Fund for Glacier Preservation.

Sheralizoda, in particular, noted that the glacier melting issue is of critical significance, and Tajikistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change.

TURKMENISTAN

Turkmen President inks decree on awarding healthcare workers with state awards

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on awarding state awards to especially distinguished healthcare workers.

The decision was made during the expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on October 10.

The awards for given to a number of distinguished healthcare workers for great labor achievements, as well as on the occasion of the Day of Healthcare and Medical Industry Workers of the country.

The solemn ceremony of presenting state awards and badges of honorary titles was held on behalf of the state leader at the Myrat Garryev Turkmen State Medical University.

Turkmenistan hosts country’s first eco-festival

Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat hosted the first eco-festival in the country on October 9.

The event was organized by the British Embassy in Turkmenistan.

Within the framework of the festival, songs were performed; thematic quizzes and quests for children were organized. Guests of the festival were offered vegan dishes.

UZBEKISTAN

Uzbekistan establishes diplomatic relations with Guyana

Uzbekistan and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 10.

On behalf of the governments of the two countries, the document was inked by Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the UN Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, and Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UN Carolyn Allison Rodrigues-Birkett.

The parties confirmed their interest in strengthening joint cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and its specialized agencies.

An agreement was reached to maintain bilateral contacts and to search for mutually beneficial areas of collaboration.

US Department of Labor awards $2 million grant to aid labor conditions in Uzbekistan’s cotton industry

The US Department of Labor announced the award of a $2 million cooperative agreement to support the improvement of labor conditions and prevent forced labor and child labor in Uzbekistan’s cotton industry.

The funding will support a project in which the Solidarity Center and its co-implementer, the Center for International Private Enterprise, will strengthen workers' voices and build the capacity of local cotton businesses to adhere to international labor standards and enact effective labor compliance systems.

It should be noted that Uzbekistan is the world’s sixth-largest producer of cotton and generates more than one million tons annually. Its annual cotton harvest employs about two million workers – the world’s largest seasonal labor mobilization – from which approximately half of these workers derive their entire annual income.

