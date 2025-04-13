Armenia fires Azerbaijani Army position from Basarkechar and Gorus directions

13 April 2025 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan that the Azerbaijani Army units took adequate response measures in the mentioned directions.

On April 11, from 20:10 to 23:15, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired small arms at positions of the Azerbaijani Army from positions located in the directions of Basarkechar and Gorus regions.

