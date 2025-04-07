Armenian forces open fire on Azerbaijani Army positions from multiple directions
Azerbaijani Army positions came under intensive fire from Armenian armed forces in several directions overnight, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports.
The ministry said that between the evening of April 6 and 04:30 on April 7, Armenian units intermittently opened heavy fire from small arms targeting Azerbaijani positions located opposite Gorus, Garakils, Basarkechar, Keshishkend, Tovuzgala, and Chambarek regions.
“Our units took adequate response measures in the indicated directions,” the statement emphasized, underlining that the Azerbaijani Army remains in full control of the situation along the border.
