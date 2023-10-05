Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar subjected to fire

5 October 2023 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

On October 5, at about 14:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli and Ashaghi Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz