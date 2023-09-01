Armenia shells Azerbaijani Armed positions using attack UVAs

1 September 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

In the morning of September 1, the Armenian armed forces units in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region launched attack UAVs against the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Taghiyev Mahammad Ramiz, was wounded as a result of a fire opened by the Armenian armed forces units in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar district.

The wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army was immediately provided with first aid and evacuated to a military medical facility.

Currently, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the mentioned direction are being subjected to fire. The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking retaliatory measures.

"We declare that the entire responsibility for the consequences of the provocation committed by the Armenian side falls on the military-political leadership of this country," the Ministry said.

