By Aisha Jabbarova

Two Azerbaijani civilians have been injured during the explosion of a mine planted by Armenia in Khojali region.

Azerbaijani citizens Tahir Mahmudov and Yasin Mehraliyev received various degrees of bodily injuries as the mine exploded at 23:00 (GMT+4) on July 21.

The two men were doing construction work at the time of the incident.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly-occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to the formerly-occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats. It should be noted that Nuru Nuriyev was detained back in February for attempting to visit these territories.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.