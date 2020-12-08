By Ayya Lmahamad

The number of Azerbaijani civilians who died as a result of recent Armenian aggression reached one hundred, the Prosecutor General’s Office has reported.

Moreover, 416 were injured in Armenia's heavy artillery attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas since September 27.

As a result of the shelling of civilian infrastructure facilities by the occupying country's armed forces, 4,186 houses and 135 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 548 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

Vehicles belonging to civilians became unserviceable, and numerous small and large horned animals and haystacks were destroyed as well.

The Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the frontline zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operations that ended in the liberation of over 300 settlements, villages, cities and strategically important heights.

The 44-day war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement became effective on November 10 and envisages de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

