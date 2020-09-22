By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case against Armenia over the killing of Azerbaijani soldier and the wounding of another one in the border Tovuz region in yet another cease-fire violation by Armenian armed forces, The Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on September 21.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office said that Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijan’s combat post in Tovuz region’s Aghdam village at 17:00 on September 20, as a result of which Azerbaijani soldier Gurbanov Gurban received a ‘shrapnel wound in the right shoulder’."

The Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal case under Articles 100.2 (waging an aggressive war) and 29, 120.2.12 (attempted murder with intent to incite national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code over the incident.

Another criminal case have been launched under Articles 100.2 (waging an aggressive war) and 120.2.12 (intentional homicide with national, racial, religious hatred or hostility) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code over the killing of Azerbaijani Army’s servicemen Mammadov Elshan in an attack on September 21, at around 09:00 in the direction of Tovuz region.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also emphasized that by developing new provocative plans, Armenia is demonstrating that its real intention is not to resolve the conflict peacefully but to continue the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

“The provocations and crimes committed by Armenia on the frontline indicate the intention of the occupying country even not to negotiate, on the contrary, to create an escalation.

The Prosecutor General’s Office stressed that the provocative attacks by the armed forces of the occupying country, the violation of the ceasefire regime and crimes committed by this country against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ military personnel are a clear disrespect for the norms and principles of international law, as well as UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, on September 20 night, Azerbaijan's Air Defense Units destroyed a tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the units of the Armenian armed forces. This was the ninth UAV belonging to Armenian army units that have been downed in the Azerbaijani territories after attempting to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army's units since July 16.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact.

On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district. The attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

Another provocation was staged on August 23 at around 6:00 am when Azerbaijan thwarted a provocation attempt by the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Goranboy region of Azerbaijan. As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani army, the commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces, senior lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan was taken as prisoner.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

