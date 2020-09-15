By Akbar Mammadov

An Azerbaijani military serviceman has been wounded as a result of Armenian cease-fire violation on the border, the Ministry of Defence reported on September 15.

The incident occurred on September 14 in the direction of Hajalli village in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region.

Azerbaijani Army’s Warrant Officer Aliyev Renat has received a medical treatment and his condition is stable.

The units of the Azerbaijani army have suppressed the Armenian attack in a retaliatory fire and the operational conditions are under the control of the Azerbaijani Army, the ministry said.

The cease-fire violation on the border comes a day after Armenian armed forces shelled the Alibeyli village of the border Tovuz region on the evening of August 13.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact.

On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district. The attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

Since 16 July, eight UAVs of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army's units, have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani Air Defense units.

Another provocation was staged on August 23 at around 6:00 am when Azerbaijan thwarted a provocation attempt by the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Goranboy region of Azerbaijan. As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani army, the commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces, senior lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan was taken as prisoner.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

