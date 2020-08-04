By Akbar Mammadov

Two Azerbaijanis were attacked by members of the Armenian community armed with cold steel, firearm and baseball bats in Toronto, Canada on the night leading to August 2, State Committee on Work with Diaspora reported with reference to the Azerbaijani Canadians Network.

According to the report, a group of Armenians attacked Azerbaijanis by crushing their cars. As a result of the incident, an Azerbaijani man was injured in his leg and was hospitalized after receiving the first medical aid. The car of the victims has been severely damaged.

One of the victims has been hospitalized and his situation is stable.

Following the incident, police officers immediately arrived at the scene and took explanatory notes from the victims.

The law enforcement agencies of Toronto are investigating the incident.

Armenians stepped-up hate crimes against Azerbaijanis following the cross-border clashes initiated with Armenian forces firing artillery at Azerbaijani positions in Tovuz on July 12. Azerbaijan retaliated by destroying Armenian military positions, equipment and manpower. Twelve Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, and a civilian were killed during Armenian attacks.

It should be noted, earlier, on July 27, the Nikulinskiy court in Moscow arrested five Armenians for attacking Azerbaijanis in the Russian capital.

On July 22, police in Belgium arrested seventeen Armenians for attacking Azerbaijanis outside of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium. The arrests come after a violent attack on Azerbaijanis outside of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium on July 22 where Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission and community members were attacked by Armenians who threw stones and sharp objects at them. Armenian hate groups also targeted Azerbaijanis separately, attacking them in large groups in different parts of Belgium. A graphic video of an Azerbaijan man being beaten and insulted by around ten Armenian men in Brussels went viral.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced on July 23 that it was investigating hate crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Los Angeles. Seven Azerbaijanis were attacked by a large group of Armenian protesters outside of Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles on July 21.

Armenians stepped-up hate crimes against Azerbaijanis following the cross-border clashes initiated with Armenian forces firing artillery at Azerbaijani positions in Tovuz on July 12. Azerbaijan retaliated by destroying Armenian military positions, equipment and manpower. Twelve Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, and a civilian were killed during Armenian attacks.

It should be noted, earlier, on July 27, the Nikulinskiy court in Moscow arrested five Armenians for attacking Azerbaijanis in the Russian capital.

On July 22, police in Belgium arrested seventeen Armenians for attacking Azerbaijanis outside of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium. The arrests come after a violent attack on Azerbaijanis outside of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium on July 22 where Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission and community members were attacked by Armenians who threw stones and sharp objects at them. Armenian hate groups also targeted Azerbaijanis separately, attacking them in large groups in different parts of Belgium. A graphic video of an Azerbaijan man being beaten and insulted by around ten Armenian men in Brussels went viral.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced on July 23 that it was investigating hate crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Los Angeles. Seven Azerbaijanis were attacked by a large group of Armenian protesters outside of Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles on July 21.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz