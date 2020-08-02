By Trend

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 41 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in in Nerkin Karmiraghbur, Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Hajally, Alibeyli, Aghdam and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.