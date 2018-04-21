By Trend

The Armenian Defense Ministry has today issued a statement demanding participants of the rallies against Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as the Prime Minister not to block the streets adjacent to the ministry's building in Yerevan, RIA Novosti reported.

"We urge organizers of the mass events to refrain from blocking the streets adjacent to the Defense Ministry , as well as not to create obstacles to cars with state license plates of the Ministry," the statement reads.

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accuses him of ineffective governance and worsening of the economic situation.

Despite the protests, Armenia’s parliament elected Sargsyan prime minister on April 17. On April 19, opposition members tried to disrupt the new cabinet of ministers’ meeting, blocking entrances to government facilities and marching down Yerevan streets. About 3,000 people took part in a rally in the evening. As many as 123 people were arrested over the day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz