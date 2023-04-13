Azerbaijan's tourism potential promoted at EMITT 2023

13 April 2023 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted at the 26th East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition (EMITT 2023).

According to Azernews, every year, EMITT 2023 attracts thousands of industry professionals and tourists looking for new and exciting travel opportunities from destinations and travel service companies from across the globe.

The four-day tourism fair is a valuable business platform providing new business and cooperation opportunities to the Turkish and global travel sectors.

Nearly 600 participants from 30 countries arrived in Istanbul to demonstrate their tourism potential this year.

The Azerbaijani pavilion at the fair provided insight into the tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, two local tourism companies, hotel groups. EMITT 2023 visitors viewed Azerbaijani stand with keen interest.

The national stand was organized by Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) with the support of Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz