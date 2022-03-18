Azerbaijan Airlines will start operating direct flights to the capital of Uzbekistan from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in April.

From April 2, the airline will operate en route Baku-Tashkent-Baku once a week - on Saturdays. And from May 4, another frequency will be added, flights to Tashkent will be operated on Wednesdays as well.

The full schedule is available on the airline's official website www.azal.az. You can purchase air tickets on the carrier's website, as well as in accredited airline agencies.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Uzbekistan can familiarize with the rules of entry to this country at the following link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-uzbekistan

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take the COVID-19 test can be found on the official website of the Airline: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics

Departing from Tashkent to Baku, testing for COVID-19 can be taken at any accredited clinic or laboratory that takes an analysis by PCR testing. It is recommended to have a QR code confirming its authenticity on the certificate. This will help expedite the passage of formal procedures at the airport.

The rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found at the link:

https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan

---

