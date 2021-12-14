By Laman Ismayilova

As the temperatures drop, now is the perfect time to start thinking about winter break.

Mountain resorts in Azerbaijan are getting ready for the winter holidays.

Spending wintertime at the Shahdagh and Tufandagh Mountain Resorts is a great way to enjoy the best icy adventures.

Shahdagh Mountain Resort

If you have an idea of the perfect ski experience, the Shahdagh Tourism Complex is a must-visit winter destination.

It is named after Mount Shahdagh, a mountain peak of the Greater Caucasus range, near Gusar region.

Since 2013, the country's first ski resort offers an endless list of sports winter activities. The mountain resort promises to deliver unforgettable excitement and entertainment outdoors.

Tufandagh Mountain Resort

The Tufandagh Mountain Resort is another wonderful place to spend your winter holidays.

The mountain resort provides everything you need to practice winter sports: a ski school with instructors, rental offices for sportswear and ski equipment.

Slopes of the ski complex take into account all modern safety requirements. There are modern cannons covering the tracks with artificial snow and guaranteeing comfortable conditions for skiing or snowboarding regardless of the weather conditions.

The Tufandagh Complex provides skiing, mountain climbing by ATV quad bikes and other amazing types of winter entertainment.

Major facility upgrades

Mountain resorts are awaiting the start of a new season. A number of innovations have appeared in winter tourism resorts.

Starting from this year, a 2,590-meter rollercoaster will begin to operate in the Shahdagh center, Trend reported.

As the head of the State Tourism Board's Industry and Destination Development Department told local media, the innovations also include various ski slopes and an additional cableway.

The State Tourism Agency also reconstructed Aladash village near the Shahdagh Mountain Resort. About three guest houses will function there.

All these factors will contribute to rural tourism in Azerbaijan. Such accommodation in resorts can become an alternative to hotel accommodation because prices in the resorts are cheaper.

As for the Tufandagh Mountain Resort, a special swing will be installed on the mountainside, which will provide guests with the opportunity to admire the opening panorama.

