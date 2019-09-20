By Laman Ismayilova

European Heritage Days have been solemnly marked in the Gobustan National Historical and Art Reserve.

The cultural festival provides access to thousands of rarely opened sites and unique events to over 20 million people every year.

Open Doors Days were held at the Gobustan State Reserve on September 19-20 as part of the celebration, Trend reported.

Addressing the event, the Gobustan National Historical and Art Reserve director Vugar Isayev said that the European Heritage Days, a joint project of the Council of Europe and the European Union, is held annually in late September.

"The official opening of events, educational campaigns, open doors days, folklore and ethnographic programs are considered the biggest cultural event in which Europeans participate. The main goal of the project is to provide free access of local and foreign visitors to nature reserves, cultural heritage sites, to attract attention of the general public to the protection of historical and cultural monuments, as well as the promotion of national and cultural heritage," Isayev said.

Noting that interest in Gobustan is increasing every year, Isayev emphasized that the number of tourists visiting the reserve is growing from year to year.

"Last year, 123,000 tourists visited the Gobustan Reserve. This year there were more tourists. Although four months remain before the year ends, over 110,000 tourists have already visited the reserve," he said

In order to increase the number of visitors to the reserve, various events are organized regularly.

"The promotion of the reserve is constantly being conducted. One of the events will be held on October 9, and an exhibition of the Gobustan Reserve will be organized in one of the reserves in Portugal," Isayev added.

Next, national artist Arif Huseynov held drawing classes for children. Young artists were awarded with certificates.

An exhibition and sale of handicrafts of creatively gifted children and young boys with physical disabilities, in need of special care, was organized.

The guests were invited to watch the performance of Buta ensemble, to attend mini-tours "Gobustan behind the scenes" to the places of filming of such movies as "The Last Pass", "The Seven Sons of Mine", "The Light of Extinguished Bonfires, "Dede Gorgud", under the guidance of the People's artist Arif Huseynov.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz