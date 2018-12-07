By Trend

Bad weather conditions prevented the Air Astana aircraft from flying from Almaty to Baku on time, Almaty International Airport told Trend on Friday.

The message reads that the flight KC111 Almaty-Baku, scheduled to depart at 10:25 local time, was delayed by almost an hour and a half due to the bad weather.

Thus, instead of 12:25, the plane arrived in Baku at 13:35 local time.

The Almaty-Baku flights are operated on Embraer E 190LR aircraft.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz